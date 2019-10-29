ORALNDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando is getting a little spookier with the addition of a new Halloween themed bar. Here are five things to know about Cocktails & Screams .

Cocktails & Screams is a year-round spooky, craft cocktail bar located at 39 W Pine St.



The actual bar itself is comprised of 483 skulls.



One of the signature drinks is the Drunken Pumpkin, a totally fall-flavored concoction served in a pumpkin pail.



The bar opens at 7 p.m. most days.



General Manager Haley Finegan feels the bar is a safe place and makes you feel at home.



"I feel like, when you come in here, you feel like this is a safe place,” Finegan said. “You can come in here dressed -- no matter who you are, no matter what you look like, no matter what you like. You'll feel at home here."