MELBOURNE, Fla. — There's a new place on the Space Coast that transports you back to the '80s — and in our segment, reporter Allison Walker Torres shows you there's one thing you don't need to take part.

Here are five things you should know before you go:

1. Nature’s Market grocery store on South Apollo in Melbourne now shares the building with Rubix Café, Games & Bar . Richard Hendry is, admittedly, stuck in the 1980s and has designed a space with 25 retro game stations.

2. The old school gaming consoles are preloaded with all kinds of games, most from the '80s. Hendry says there are thousands of options.

3. Every single game, from Sure Shot and Super Mario Brothers and Yahtzee, are free. Yep, there’s no admission and you don’t have to pay to play.

4. The Rubix Café has a beer and wine-based “Alchemy” bar, offering up fresh-squeezed boozy smoothies to accompany a tofu Reuben.

5. Get ready for live music on Friday and Saturday nights: Hendry says he is installing a stage this week.