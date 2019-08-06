ORLANDO, Fla. — The 1997 cult classic film The Full Monty is now live on stage in Orlando. In this On The Town report, our Allison Walker Torres catches up with two of the lead actors who get candid about stripping down.

Here are five things you should know about the show:

1. The dramatic and comedic musical is based on the cult hit 1997 film.

2. It has arguably the most highly anticipated closing number of any show.

3. The show follows six unemployed steelworkers who are miserable until becoming a team of "real man" male strippers.

4. Tickets for The Full Monty at The Abbey are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP, which includes reserved table seating.