ORLANDO, Fla. — If you've ever wanted to eat at some of Orlando's hottest and swankiest restaurants, here's your chance.

Magical dining Month is August 23 to September 30

Includes hottest, priciest restaurants in the area

$35, prix-fixe, multi-course menu

Orlando Magical Dining Month starts August 23, and the menus for this year's restaurants are out.

Over 100 restaurants throughout the area are offering prix-fixe menus for $35 a person, with at least three courses in each menu.

The list of restaurants includes some of Orlando's priciest and hottest meal tickets, including Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Beni Hana, The Boheme at the Grand Bohemian, The H Cuisine, Ruth's Chris, Texas de Brazil, The Capital Grille, The Osprey Tavern, The Ravenous Pig and Luma on Park.

Top restaurants in the Disney area are also on the list, including Ravello at the Four Seasons, Jaleo, Morimoto Asia and STK.

Restaurants at Universal and SeaWorld are also participating.

Additionally, a dollar from every meal sold is donated to local nonprofits.

Magical Dining Month runs through September 30. To see the full list of menus, head to the Orlando Magical Dining Month website.