ORLANDO, Fla. — If you ask any boy growing up in the 1990s, there's a good chance he would tell you Topanga was his first love. Actress Danielle Fishel from "Boy Meets World" was one of the highly-anticipated star appearances at MegaCon Orlando , and our Allison Walker Torres tracked her down backstage.

Here are five things to know about “Boy Meets World” star:

1. Teen idol Danielle Fishel appeared at MegaCon Orlando 2019 alongside “ Boy Meets World ” cast members. Fishel is best known for playing Topanga, a character who had a hippie, eccentric childhood. But the actress had become the “first love” of many boys growing up in the '90s.

2. The 38-year-old is recently married and is expecting her first child in July. “I just feel like I'm wobbling around Orlando, but that's all right,” she laughed.

3. You may not have known about her favorite kind of restaurants. “Last time we stayed (in Orlando), we stayed at a place near Universal, so it was almost walking distance to CityWalk,” she told us. “I'm a big chain restaurant fan. I love a good chain restaurant.”

4. Fishel is directing episodes of “Sydney to the Max” on the Disney Channel. Then, 30 days before her due date, she says she’s directing another Disney Channel show, “Raven’s Home.”

5. What did she wish she’d known when she was a child actor? “What I wish I'd known back then — that I try to pass onto the kids today that I get to direct — is that everything they're learning right now, they may not realize it, but they're still going to remember some 20-odd years later," she says. "I remember there was a time where we were doing a scene... and Michael (Jacobs) came out and he got upset with me. He said, ‘Danielle, you need to do blah blah blah. You didn't do that.’ And I pointed the finger. The reason I hadn't done it was because someone else didn't do what they were supposed to do... And I remember thinking, ‘Well that sucks. That doesn't seem fair.’ But it's one of those great things: Don't tattletale. Just accept the criticism and say, ‘OK!’ and do it next time, no matter what... Never point a finger at somebody else."