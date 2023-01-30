According to a report from VTS, a commercial real estate tech platform, post pandemic the demand for office space is down almost 16% from last year.



VTS CEO, Nick Romito, joined NY1 to talk more about this.



Romito says that the best buildings are still doing well. The lesson, he believes, is that if you have a great building with amenities, workers are happier to return.



He also says there is an impact of empty buildings beyond just the space. The communities, including retail stores, delis and restaurants, are affected. A continued return to the office will have a positive impact on these businesses.



