See you in the fall?

The New York state Assembly is wrapping up a marathon two days of voting on hundreds of measures they did not address over the last six months before leaving Albany, presumably, for the remainder of the year. But a special session could potentially still loom as the messy situation over the Seneca gaming compact renewal remains unresolved.

Lawmakers will not finalize the authorization of the renewal of the gaming compact, whose largely boilerplate language was approved by the state Senate this month. The provision was shelved amid concerns from Rochester-area lawmakers over the potential of a casino being built by the Seneca Nation in their area that would be in close proximity to the Del Lago Casino and Resort.

In essence, the renewal measure is really authorization for the governor's office to strike an agreement with the Seneca Nation for the gaming compact (Hochul has recused herself given her husband is an executive with a company that does business with competitiors of the Seneca Nation's gaming interests).

The current compact is due to expire in early December. But that doesn't necessarily mean lawmakers will back in the fall to take up revised language. The compact could potentially be extended if agreed to by both the Seneca Nation and the state, said Assemblyman Harry Bronson.

"If it can be extended, there's not an absolute necessity for us to come back in the fall," Bronson said. "However, I think it's in the state's interest and the Senecas' interest to get this resolved."

Bronson said he's willing to come back if a revised proposal has stipulations, including specifically ruling out a casino in the greater Rochester area, ensuring the gambling market in the region isn't saturated while also addressing the potential of online wagering.

Labor and Western New York officials need to have more information in order for lawmakers to be comfortable with proceeding with the compact, he added.

"In order for this to move forward, the Legislature must know what's in the compact," Bronson said. "My preference is those items are statutorily addressed instead of doing a pre-authorization to negotiate an amendment and extender without us having any idea of what's in there."