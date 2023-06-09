A proposal to automatically enroll struggling households in utility energy assistance programs is heading to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk after lawmakers put the finishing touches on the measure this week.

The measure is estimated to affect 1.1 million households in New York that do not currently receive aid with their utility bill payments, but are eligible to do so.

If signed into law, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance would be required to work with utilities that provide electric and natural gas service to match customer data to identify and enroll eligible New Yorkers in assistance programs.

It's estimated 1.2 million households are late on their utility payments.

The measure was sponsored by state Sen. Kevin Parker and Assemblyember Michaelle Solages.

Now advocates are urging Hochul to sign the measure when it reaches her desk.

“The governor must sign this legislation into law,” AARP New York's Beth Finkel said. “By doing so, she will ensure those who need financial relief the most don’t fall through the cracks.”