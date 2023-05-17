New York lawmakers want to crack down on what they call "predatory" marketing of unhealthy foods to kids under a bill that advanced in the state Senate on Wednesday.

The bill would expand the definition of "false and misleading" ads to include marketing of unhealthy food aimed at kids. At the same time, lawmakers want to expand the education of healthy, locally grown food for kids.

State law already bans false and misleading advertising.

“New York already has laws that restrict misleading or false product advertising," said state Sen. Zellnor Myrie. "The research is clear that young people in communities like mine are inundated with deceptive and predatory marketing of unhealthy food. This industry spends billions researching the most efficient ways to sell their products to kids. The PMPA gives New York a chance to fight back."

A third of kids in New York are considered overweight or obese, and the problem is greater in communities of color, Myrie said.

The measure cleared the Senate Health Committee earlier on Wednesday.