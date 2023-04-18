Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration is trying to encourage New Yorkers to buy legal cannabis as concerns continue over an underground marketplace that has continued in the state despite a legal marketplace taking shape.

Hochul's office on Tuesday announced it is launching a public education campaign to promote legal purchases of cannabis from licensed dispensaries.

The campaign highlights both the potential hazards of buying marijuana from an unlicensed business as well as touts the safety of regulated cannabis.

"To bolster the public health and safety of all New Yorkers, we are providing them with information they need to make informed decisions and enjoy cannabis responsibly," Hochul said. "As we continue to build a healthier and more equitable cannabis market, I am proud to launch this important public education campaign to promote safer, legal purchases of cannabis from licensed dispensaries throughout our state."

The campaign is starting as New York officials are also grappling with illegal marijuana sales in New York.

Earlier this year, Hochul proposed legislation that would fine businesses selling illegal cannabis by as much as $200,000. Regulators at the Office of Cannabis Management and the state Department of Taxation and Finance would also have stronger enforcement powers under the proposed law.

The state legalized cannabis in 2021 and started a process of creating regulations for a marketplace to sell legal marijuana, prioritizing people who have been convicted under prior drug laws for the licenses.

But the marketplace has been slow to take shape, and illegal sales have continued in parts of New York.

The campaign announced by Hochul will be "primarily digital" and appear on social media platforms and streaming services ahead of April 20, or 4/20.

"We are excited to launch this campaign to promote safe and legal purchases of cannabis in New York," said Tremaine Wright, the chair of the state's Cannabis Control Board. "By supporting licensed dispensaries, consumers can be confident that they are getting safe and accurately labeled products while supporting their local communities."