New York officials are launching an effort to combat child labor violations in the state amid a spike in reported violations last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced.

The effort comes as the state Department of Labor has also launched a public service campaign to highlight rights for young workers amid the increase in reports of violations, which have spiked by 68% in 2022.

"We all have a moral responsibility to protect our children and tackle exploitative labor practices," Hochul said. "For decades, New York State has led the nation in establishing child labor protections like limiting working hours on school nights and establishing minimum wage standards for minors. With the recent uptick in reports of child labor violations, these new measures will educate youth workers on their rights in the workplace and hold employers accountable, creating safer workplaces for all New Yorkers."

Hochul is creating a task force that will work with schools and local governments to educate parents, kids and employers on the rights of young people in the workplace. The task foce will be led by the state Department of Labor and have participation from the State Police, State Education Department and the Office of New Americans as well as the Division of Human Rights, New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, New York State Office of Children and Family Services, and the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.

The Hochul administration is extending the public education committee on labor rights for young people and is encouraging employers to sign a pledge to educate their workers on labor rights.

A labor trafficking response unit is being formed at the Department of Labor as well, which will include staff in New York City and Albany.

"Protecting and empowering New York's workers is central to what we do at the New York State Department of Labor, so we are determined to lead the nation in guarding our most vulnerable workers from exploitation," said Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. "I'm grateful for Governor Hochul taking this matter seriously and immediately working to expand the efforts we began earlier this year. This new task force and our continued campaign will give us the tools to protect vulnerable workers who are just entering the world of work."