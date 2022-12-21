Companies will be required to disclose work speed data and other quota-related information to workers under a measure signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Distribution centers will have to reveal the information to both current and former workers, and is meant to bolster protections against disciplinary action because of failing to meet those demands or quotas that do not allow for proper breaks.

"Every worker in New York State deserves to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect," Hochul said. "As we celebrate the holidays with gifts and packages, I'm proud to sign the Warehouse Worker Protection Act into law to expand protections for hardworking warehouse employees."

Supporters of the legislation have argued it's meant to bolster safety for warehouse workers amid a broad debate over unionizing employees at the centers.

Labor advocates cheered the law's approval, which will take effect in two months.

"Across the country, people are fed up with the skyrocketing cost of living and deteriorating working conditions, while mega corporations shamelessly rake in profits," said Maritza Silva-Farrell, Executive Director of ALIGN and leader of the New Yorkers for a Fair Economy coalition. "The Warehouse Worker Protection Act is a monumental step to empower workers and bring transparency to secret quotas that prioritize dollar signs over people. And we can build on it by creating injury prevention programs that design warehouses to protect workers first."