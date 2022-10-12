Adine Viscusi's third generation family business in Schenectady manufactures sauce — and the cost of doing business has only gotten more expensive while supply chain problems have also created snarls.

"The cost of goods are going up. Everything has exponentially increased for us in terms of costs of goods," she said. "A lot of those things we've had to pass onto our customers, which is unfortunate because it means a higher price at the grocery store."

New York businesses are trying to find ways of adapting with an uncertain economy. The cost of borrowing is getting more expensive while the cost of raw materials, fuel and energy prices have squeezed virtually everyone.

At the same time, business owners must adapt to a tighter labor market.

"We've struggled with maintaining employees and hiring people," Viscusi said. "A lot of people, it feels like they just don't want to work and I think they've reimagined what they're willing to work for."

Viscusi was among the business owners on Wednesday to take part in a roundtable discussion with Democratic Rep. Rep. Paul Tonko. He acknowledged inflation won't be solved overnight. But he pointed to efforts like boosting computer chip manufacturing in the U.S. to bring down the cost of goods like cars and smartphones.

"We're responding to it in the moment, but it's going to take a while to crank down — the inflation impact," he said.

The roundtable of a dozen or so business owners and representatives comes as New York is trying to capitalize on efforts to bring high-tech computer chip manufacturing to the state. The hope is the upstate economy — struggling for generations — will receive benefits from high-paying jobs as well as spinoff businesses.

New York has also struggled, more broadly, to bring jobs back that had been lost during the inital months of the pandemic and the closure of businesses and other public gathering spaces.

Sonya del Peral said her business has gone through a rollercoaster during the pandemic. She's the general manager of Nine Pin Cider, which has expanded in recent years.

"We've been very fortunate to have established a brand and have incredibly dedicated fans," she said.

But business could be better. She wants New York state to allow customers to order her cider directly to their homes, which had been allowed during the inital months of the pandemic.

"We are trying to advocate for that right and we're hoping it will finally come to New York state," she said.