New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities.

The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki Been, New York Women's Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Quenia Abreau and former Hofstra University President Stuart Rabinowitz.

Officials are expected to issue requests for proposals to win a license for opening and operating up to three casinos in the region. Licenses are not exepcted to be issued until 2023.

New York is expanding casino gaming as part of an agreement earlier this year in the state budget that ended the exclusivity clauses for upstate casinos. Currently, there are four commercially operated casinos north of the New York City area in addition to the casinos operated by Native American tribes.

Casino developers and gambling interests have long eyed New York City as a major market given the potential pull of tourism dollars.

More broadly, the state has expanded gambling in recent years to include sportsbooks in casinos as well as mobile gaming apps.

Some industry observers have questioned whether the northeast market for gambling is overly saturated, making it difficult for casinos amid intense competition.