Shipping and delivery fees would be exempt from state sales tax collections in New York under a measure proposed Friday by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

The bill is meant to help combat rising prices due to inflation, Santabarbara said.

“During these times of inflation and rising costs on many essential items, our state government needs to look at ways to let working families save more of their hard-earned money,” he said.

Charges for shipping and delivery sellers included on a bill are taxable if the product or service is shipped or deliver is taxable.

Santabarbara's proposal is the latest effort to reduce tax burdens amid spiking consumer prices. Lawmakers have proposed funds to aid utility ratepayers this winter, as well as suspend taxes.

Previously, state officials suspended 17 cents in gas taxes this spring which is set to expire at the end of the year.

“With the rise of online shopping, many essential items are now delivered right to our doorsteps," Santabara said. "The state should start to give consumers some much needed relief by not adding on burdensome taxes to shipping and delivery fees."