Regulations are being advanced that will end the sale of gas-powered vehicles in New York by 2035, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced.

If given final approval, New York would join California in the effort to transition to electric vehicles by the middle of the next decade.

"New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we're using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale," Hochul said. "With sustained state and federal investments, our actions are incentivizing New Yorkers, local governments, and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles. We're driving New York's transition to clean transportation forward, and today's announcement will benefit our climate and the health of our communities for generations to come."

The state plans to phase out the use of carbon-based fuels in the coming years, a move that would alter how New Yorkers power their homes, businesses, cars and even lawn equipment as part of a sweeping law meant to curtail the effects of climate change.

The overarching goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York by 85% by 2050.

The regulations announced by Hochul would increase the percentage of new, light-duty vehicles to be zero-emission vehicles with benchmarks starting at 35% of sales by 2026; 68% of sales by 2030 and all sales five years later.

New standards for pollutants in model year 2026 through 2034 passengers, light-duty trucks and medium-duty vehicles will also be required.

The change will require a massive investment in infrastructure to power the vehicles. New York plans to spend $1 billion in zero emissions weight vehicles over the next five years. The state is also proposing a $4.2 billion environmental bond act being put to voters this November that would also include spending for more electric vehicle charging stations.

Federal official are also sending $175 million to the state to increase charging station availability.