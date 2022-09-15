Hiring once again slowed in August as New York's unemployment rate ticked upward, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced.
The unemployment rate statewide increased from 4.3% to 4.7%. The increase was largely led by New York City, where unemployment increased from 6% in July to 6.6% in August, according to Department of Labor data.
Outside of New York City — upstate and suburban counties — saw a more modest increase in unemployment from July to August, growing from 3.1% to 3.2%
New York added 27,600 private sector jobs last month, a decline from the 38,900 jobs added in July. New York in July led the nation in initial unemployment claims.
The jobs news comes as the economy continues to be on shaky footing amid spiking inflation and a comparatively tight labor market across the country even as the cost of gasoline per gallon has declined.
The national unemployment rate in August stood at 3.7%, a 0.2% increase from the prior month.