New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced.

The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the next three years. It also comes as advocates for people with developmental disabilities have urged Hochul and state officials to continue to raise worker pay in the sector after a cost-of-living-adjustment plan was approved in the state budget.

Shortages have plagued the developmental disabilities and direct support professional workforce for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic made the situation all the more fraught for many service providers.

"Workforce shortages are putting a tremendous strain on our dedicated direct service professionals, and in response New York is taking action to provide career advancement and growth opportunities in this crucial field," Hochul said. "This $10 million partnership to expand credentialing will prove critical in providing support for training, education and expanded recruitment and retention efforts - an important step in meeting the needs of New Yorkers with developmental disabilities."

The alliance with the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and the National Alliance will allow direct support workrers three levels of professional credentialing and frontline certification.

Participating workers will receive bonuses and have their training hours reimbursed.

"Direct Support Professionals need our support because the workforce crisis is having a profound impact on the ability to deliver services and necessary care. Expanding training and credentialing will allow DSPs the ability to advance professionally while helping to recruit and retain more compassionate New Yorkers into the care economy," said Democratic state Sen. John Mannion. "This is an important step towards providing some relief for our overwhelmed and unfairly burdened DSPs. Governor Hochul has been a partner in addressing the workforce crisis and I look forward to working together to deliver additional solutions to this long standing problem."