A measure meant to encourage renewable and cleaner forms of energy in semiconductor and computer chip manufacturing was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Kathy Hochul as New York seeks to capitalize on a federal push to spur production.

Hochul signed the measure at Albany Nanotech, which federal and state officials hope will become a national hub for the U.S. as the country seeks to boost chip making in the coming years to compete with countries like China.

"New York is poised to lead the nation in semiconductor manufacturing — and as always, we're doing it in the cleanest, greenest way possible," Governor Hochul said. "This transformative legislation, in addition to longstanding investments in this industry and bipartisan action from the federal government, takes a significant step forward in creating jobs and sparking economic growth in New York. If you're looking for a high-tech job or trying to relocate your business, there's no better place than New York State."

The law, sponsored by state Sen. Jeremy Cooney and Assemblyman Al Stirpe, is meant to spend $3 billion over the next decade to spur renewable energy usage in the semiconductor sector and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It is expected to create at least 500 jobs and will include prevailing wage rates for construction projects.

The measure dovetails with a federal law approved this week by President Joe Biden that will spend $50 billion to encourage semiconductor manufacturing. Hochul signed the measure alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who also touted the federal law as a way of helping revive and strengthen the upstate economy.

The hope is New York, along with the rest of the country, will boost chip making in order to reduce the potential of supply chain backlogs in the future.