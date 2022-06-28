Eight top officials of Democratic county committees from the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions of upstate New York on Tuesday urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to put a pause on proof-of-work cryptomining in the state.

The county chairs, in a letter to Hochul, called on the governor to sign a bill that would lead to a two-year moratorium for the process, which has come under crticisim from environmental organizations in New York.

"In the same way that the fracking industry tried to sneak into New York State about a decade ago, the proof-of-work crypto mining industry is slithering into our region hoping nobody will notice," the country chairs wrote in the letter.

"In the same way that one cannot fill a leaky bucket with water, the state cannot accomplish its clean energy goals with proof-of-work crypto mining facilities that threaten to suck our efforts down the drain," the letter adds. "This common-sense environmental legislation will enable New York State to determine what is in the state’s long term best interest before it is too late."

Signing on to support for the moratorium include the leaders of the Democratic committees from Tompkins, Cortland, Chemung, Madison, Schuyler, Seneca, Tioga and Yates counties.

The letter was released as Hochul as well as her handpicked lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado, are facing multi-candidate primaries on Tuesday. U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams are also vying for the gubernatorial nomination.

Williams has supported a moratorium on the cryptomining process.

At issue is the amount of energy used in the proof-of-work cryptomining process, which environmental organizations have argued is at odds with the state's goals to reduce carbon emissions. Supporters have argued having cryptomining in parts of upstate New York could aid in supporting the region's economy.

Hochul has not given an indication as to how she will act on the bill, which was approved in the final days of the legislative session.