A coalition of business organizations in New York on Monday called for federal action on gun reform legislation following a string of mass shootings across the country.

The backing of federal legislation from the Business Council of New York State, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and the Business Council of Westchester also comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new measures into law that, among other provisions, require licensing of semiautomatic rifles in the state.

The nation continues to reel from the mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo and an elementary school in Texas. New York was the first state to approve a package of gun reform measures, but Congress is yet to take action.

“The massacre in Buffalo not only underscores the hate festering in some, but the irresponsible and needless access to weapons of war designed to kill as many people as possible as quickly as possible,” said Dottie Gallagher, the president and CEO of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. “As representatives of employers across New York, we have a responsibility to stand up and fight for policies to help keep our places of business, employees, customers, and communities safe.”

The business organizations are backing a federal proposal that would ban any rifle with a magazine that is not a fixed ammunition magazined and has one or more characteristics such as a pistol grip, forward grip, barrel shroud, threaded barrel or folding telescoping stock. The proposal would also ban high-capacity magazines.

The measure is also meant to strengthen background checks for gun purchases and "safe storage" provisions for firearms.

“Since the horrific Buffalo shooting just a few weeks ago similar tragedies continue to happen across the country,” said Heather Briccetti Esq., the president and CEO of the Business Council of New York State. “When such acts of violence occur, the impact and suffering for extended families and entire communities linger. Unfortunately, these incidents and the anguish they leave behind are not unique to this state, which is why federal legislation would be an appropriate step in addressing this continuing crisis across America. When it comes to mass shootings and illogical acts of violence, we believe common-sense laws that are consistent from state to state must be adopted to hinder and hopefully, one day, prevent meaningless death and endless sorrow. We stand with our friends in Buffalo and the rest of our colleagues in calling for swift and meaningful change.”