Liquor stores would be able to open as early as 10 a.m. on Sundays in New York state under a measure that could receive final passage in the coming days.

Lawmakers in the state Senate approved the measure on Wednesday, and it now heads to the state Assembly.

The measure addresses New York's historic "blue laws" that have limits when liquor can be sold in the state. In recent years, elected officials have called for the state's alcohol and beverage control laws to be updated.

The bill is also gaining momentum after bars and restaurants were allowed to serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, and after the state budget approved a provision that allows for to-go alcoholic beverages with meals.

“The Business Council applauds the State Senate for the passage of a bill to extend the Sunday operating hours of liquor and wine stores," said Paul Zuber, an executive vice president with the Business Council. "Just as the “Brunch Bill” allowed bars and restaurants to serve alcohol at 10am on Sundays, allowing liquor stores to open at 10am is business-friendly and good for the economy. As we continue pushing for more modernized ABC laws - which have long hindered the development of the State’s wine and spirits industry, limited job growth, and prevented the expansion of small businesses - we are hopeful the Assembly will also act and pass this legislation.”