New York state lawmakers are making a final push to get an alcohol-to-go provision approved in the state budget after their chambers' budget proposals omitted the measure.

Lawmakers on Wednesday in New York City said the measure was necessary to aid the ailing restaurant industry, which has struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York prides itself on having some of the greatest restaurants and bars in the world. These last two years have made it nearly impossible for many restaurants to stay afloat, and many small business owners had to close their doors. Despite these challenges, restaurants not only kept our communities fed but often went above and beyond what they could do," Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said. "In my district, many struggling restaurants showed up for our communities by donating food to hospital workers on the frontlines. We owe these pillars of our communities a lifeline, and alcohol-to-go proved to be just that. I urge my colleagues and the Governor to make the successful program a permanent feature of New York life by including it in the enacted state budget."

But the proposal, while perhaps popular with restaurant goers and the public at large, has been opposed by the retail liquor industry in the state. Still, lawmakers and restuarant industry officials have pointed to having take-out drinks with take-out meals an essential lifeline for restaurants during the early weeks of the pandemic, and something that should continue.

“Just like temporary liquor licenses, bringing back to-go cocktails is about parity for small businesses in the restaurant industry," said state Sen. Jessica Ramos. "During the height of the pandemic, the hospitality industry used the expanse of its creativity to stay afloat while keeping our communities safe. The to-go drink revenue stream allowed them to hire more people and reinvigorate our commercial corridors when it was desperately needed. Now, they need this lifeline to recovery, and we can deliver."

Gov. Kathy Hochul this week acknowledged the alcohol-to-go provision was unlkely to be dealt with in the state budget, due at the end of the month. But she was hopeful the measure could be taken up by the time the legislative session ends in June.