Gov. Kathy Hochul has big plans for New York's public college and university system — putting her stamp on the system that has been used as a vehicle for job creation and economic expansion.

But even as Hochul moves forward with a plan to revamp the system, some lawmakers are raising concerns campuses could be left out.

Still, little of those concerns were on display Monday, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Hochul toured SUNY Poly in Albany.

Schumer hopes a massive federal investment will help upstate New York become a center for manufacturing semiconductors — producing what have become vital chips for everything from cars to washing machines.

"New York is ready to power the future of America's chip industry," Schumer said on Monday following a tour of SUNY Poly.

Hochul says the U.S. is in a “global war” of competition with other countries to produce semiconductors and dominate the field.



And while SUNY will be playing a major role, some lawmakers like Assemblywoman Pat Fahy are concerned campuses in Albany and Binghamton will be left out.

"We want to not look at this narrowly," Fahy said. "We want to look at this as broadly as possible."

Fahy is supportive of a plan backed by Hochul to fold SUNY Poly back into the University at Albany. But at issue is a related proposal to declare SUNY campuses in Buffalo and Stony Brook on Long Island flagship universities. Fahy says this leaves out the state's two other university centers who have achieved research prestige.

"I think that we can catapult ourselves up as to a top research university and there's no reason why we shouldn't be one of those flagships — along with Binghamton," Fahy said.

SUNY Poly in Albany has become an epicenter for developing and researching semiconductor technology — a technology that has seen a supply chain crunch in recent months.

"We're going to unleash the full potential of SUNY and that will be one of our strengths when we're trying to market out state to bring people here," she said.

Hochul understands the concerns being raised about her flagship campus plan, but points to the need to make changes at the sprawling 64-campus system.

"I want to lean into everyone's strengths. There is not a cookie-cutter approach to SUNY institutions anymore," she said. "I've watched this opportunity be squandered for too many years because we were not putting the money into it."