Long Island Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., on Monday is expected to announce whether he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor, a source familiar with his plans said.

What You Need To Know New York Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat who represents part of Long Island, is expected to announce whether he will seek the Democratic nomination for governor on Monday, sources said



Suozzi over the weekend publicly turned down a job offer from New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams to join his administration as deputy mayor



Suozzi previously ran for governor in 2006, losing a Democratic primary to Eliot Spitzer



If he were to run, Suozzi would be joining a field that includes incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams

Suozzi over the weekend publicly turned down a job offer from New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams to join his administration as deputy mayor, leading to speculation he would join what is an increasingly large field for governor.

"I will do everything I can to help my friend Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc & the people of NYC succeed," he wrote on Twitter. "After discussing it with my family, I believe the best way for me to help him and NYC is in elected office. I will announce my plans for the future in the coming days."

I will do everything I can to help my friend Mayor-elect @ericadamsfornyc & the people of NYC succeed. After discussing it with my family, I believe the best way for me to help him and NYC is in elected office. I will announce my plans for the future in the coming days. TY Eric! — Tom Suozzi (@Tom_Suozzi) November 27, 2021

Suozzi previously ran for governor in 2006, losing a Democratic primary to Eliot Spitzer.

Elected to Congress in 2016, Suozzi has been a vocal proponent of a provision to lift a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions in a sweeping social services and climate change package that was approved earlier this month in the House of Representatives.

If he were to run, Suozzi would be joining a field that includes incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has also indicated he will run for governor after he leaves office at the end of the year.

But Suozzi also represents what has been in the past considered a swing seat in the narrowly divided House. The district is expected to change after the coming redistricting process next year, and Suozzi would have to give up his seat in Congress if he were to run for governor.