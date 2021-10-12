New York's unemployment rate had been declining this year, but on Tuesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today that more than 4 million people quit their jobs in August - the most since last year.

At the same time, the number of hires decreased in August. Justin Wilcox, the executive director of the business group Upstate United, said in a Capital Tonight interview it's an issue policymakers in Albany need to take notice of given how businesses will take on the brunt of the costs.

Employers have increased wages, with many job offerings above the minimum wage, but jobless claims persist, especially above the pre-pandemic rate.

Wilcox says state lawmakers need to reassess the state's unemployment insurance system and make it less burdensome on businesses.