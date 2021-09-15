Sales tax collections at the local government level continued rise last month compared to a year ago, increasing by more than 15.5%, New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Wednesday announced.

Statewide, sales tax collections grew by more than $1.5 billion, DiNapoli said.

The sales tax revenue news by double digit percent points is another sign of the economy pulling itself out of a deep freeze from the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions on public gathering spaces and businesses eased this year. Still, there are remaining challenges for New York, including the spread of the delta variant, which has led to a spike in hospitalizations and cases.

“New York’s local governments continue to see much stronger collections in 2021 compared to last year when the pandemic kept people home,” DiNapoli said. “However, it remains uncertain how recent increases in statewide infection rates will impact the economy. Local governments must continue to monitor changing economic conditions and maintain vigilance when it comes to their finances.”

Meanwhile, New York City's tax collections grew by more than $623 million, a 7.9% spike. Every county outside of New York City saw a year-over-year increase in sales tax revenue for August by double digits. That includes 12.6% for Herikmer County and a whopping 76.3% in Delaware County.