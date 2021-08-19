New York state's economy added 43,800 jobs last month in the private sector, and the state's unemployment declined slightly from 7.7% to 7.6%, the state Department of Labor announced Thursday.

The latest jobs numbers for New York show yet another month of relatively slow gains from the economic recovery as more businesses and public gathering places reopen in the state this year. The economy last year shed 2 million jobs as businesses and schools closed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses have reportedly struggled to attract workers as many jobs remain unfilled as the economy has reopened.

New York City's unemployment rate, too, remains in double-digit percentage points as the unemployment rate fell from 10.6% to 10.5%, the Department of Labor announced.

The private-sector job increase amounted to a 0.6% increase in July in New York, reflecting a similar gain nationally. But the state continues to lag behind the rest of the country on average, which reported a 5.4% unemployment rate last month.