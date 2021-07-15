New York's private-sector job count grew by 0.1% in June, adding 9,800 jobs to the economy, and the unemployment rate fell slightly from 7.8% to 7.7%, the state Department of Labor on Thursday announced.

Nationally, the spate of job growth was faster last month, with the private-sector job count growing by 0.5%. The national unemployment rate was 5.9% in June.

Restrictions on public gatherings and businesses largely ended in June, providing a snapshot for how businesses and job seekers are potentially reacting to the changes. New York's jobless rate has struggled to return back to its pre-pandemic level, however, when it stood at 3.7% in February 2020.

New York City's unemployment rate dropped from 10.9% to 10.6%, while outside of the city the unemployment rate in New York held flat at 5.5%, labor officials said.

There are bright spots for the economy in New York state. The leisure and hospitality sector have increased by 46.5% over the last year.