Prominent leaders in the labor movement, business community and politics on Tuesday attended Gov. Andrew Cuomo's $10,000-a-ticket fundraiser in New York City as he faces multiple controversies and calls for his resignation from elected officials in New York.

The crowd at the fundraiser included more than 170 people, according to a person familiar with the event -- underscoring the institutional support Cuomo continues to draw from longtime supporters as he has given every indication he will run for a fourth term in 2022.

Those in attendance included labor allies of the governor's, including 1199SEIU President George Gresham, New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento, Gary LabBarbera of the Building and Construction Trades Council, Dennis Trainor and Bob Masters of the Communications Workers of America and Kyle Bragg of 32BJ.

Brooklyn Democratic Chairwoman Rodneyse Bichotte, Manhattan Democratic Chairman Keith Wright. St Island Democratic Chairman Michael Cusick and Queens Democratic Executive Director Mike Reich also attended.

Gresham, the labor leader, introduced Cuomo at the event, praising his COVID response, gun control efforts, the legalization of same-sex marraige and the passage of a $15 minimum wage, the person familiar said.

The fundraiser was held a day before lawmakers in the state Assembly are expected to meet later on Wednesday morning to discuss the impeachment investigation facing Cuomo since March.

The investigation by the Assembly Judiciary Committee has drawn in virtually every controversy facing Cuomo this year, from multiple accusations of sexual harassment, to his administration's counting of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, to the preferential testing of Cuomo family members and those close to him, as well as the circumstances surrounding a multi-million dollar book deal last year.

Attorney General Letitia James's office is also investigating the allegations of sexual harassment through independent counsels and the Department of Justice is probing the nursing home fatality reporting by the administration.

Cuomo in all instances has said he's done nothing wrong; he has donated a portion of the proceeds from the book deal to a charity and put the rest of his initial advance into a trust fund for his daughters.

At the same time, public polling has shown Cuomo's base of voters in the state, including Black New Yorkers and Democrats, continue to oppose his resignation.

An indication of how Cuomo's fundraising has been affected by the last six months will be revealed later in July when campaign finance reports are made public. Cuomo has a reputation for being a muscular fundraiser, often raising millions of dollars in the span of months.