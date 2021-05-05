New York is planning a broad reopening in the coming weeks after more than a year of COVID-19 releated restrictions on public gatherings. A coalition of arts and culture venues this week, however, raised concerns about the need for specifics.

The New York Independent Venues Association in a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for more specifics for reopening by May 19 — a date announced by the governor this week as the COVID-19 positive rate falls in the state and more people are vaccinated.

The gorup called for a "clear roadmap for reopening" and advanced notification of announced guidance, as well as an explanation for the operational and scientific thinking behind it.

And the group is seeking the recommended 12 feet of distancing for performers to be reduced to 6 feet for those who have been tested or vaccinated.

"We thank the members of your reopening task force for taking the time to meet with us in recent months and we are grateful for the ongoing work with your team," the coalition wrote in the letter. "However, our primary concerns and requests remain unfulfilled. The broad strokes reopening announcement at today’s press conference, which lacked any substantive operational guidelines, further underlines the urgent need for us to clearly articulate these concerns directly to you."

The group also signaled it is willing to help the state encourage people to get vaccinated as the pace of shots slows, raising concerns over hesitancy and access.

Public gathering spaces in large part have been closed since last March, when an "on pause" order sought to reduce the spread of the virus in New York, hard hit in the early days of the pandemic. Performing arts venues have struggled since that time.

"New York State's independent venues are critical to the economic health and cultural viability of New York State, both for-profit and non-profit," the group wrote in the letter. "We are no more or less important than other cultural institutions or businesses and we kindly ask that we be treated as such."