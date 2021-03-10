Top officials at the New York Farm Bureau on Tuesday urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo to include agriculture workers in the expansion of vaccine eligbility.

New York this week is expanded vaccine eligibilty to include more New Yorkers who are able to schedule vaccine appoinments, including people who are age 60 and above.

Farm Bureau President David Fisher pointed to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control including farm workers as essential workers under what's known as Phase 1B.

"It is frustrating that Governor Cuomo visited a location synonymous with New York agriculture, the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, to announce the expansion of the state's COVID vaccine eligibility list, yet he still refuses to protect farmworkers by including them in the ongoing rollout of Phase 1B," Fisher said. "The CDC recommends that food and agricultural workers be eligible for their own safety and that of our food system. It is time do what is right and prioritize the essential workers who help ensure New Yorkers have food on their tables."

Before the latest expansion, more than 10 million New York residents were eligible to receive the vaccine in the state, including people age 65 and above and those with underlying health conditions.