Gov. Andrew Cuomo once again on Sunday refused to resign amid mounting calls from members of his own party to do so, and a growing number of women who have alleged inappropriate behavior.

Cuomo, meanwhile, insisted he would remain focused on the state budget, due to pass in the coming weeks as New York is set to receive billions of dollars in direct federal aid to offset revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There is no way I resign," Cuomo said on the call. "Let the attorney general do her investigation."

Republicans and Democrats alike have called for Cuomo to resign in recent days amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. Cuomo's conference call on Sunday struck a more assertive tone than his Wednesday news conference in front of cameras, in which he apologized to anyone made to feel uncomfortable by his behavior.

Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development official in his office, alleges Cuomo gave her an unwanted kiss in his office. Charlotte Bennett alleges Cuomo asked her questions about her sex life, including whether she slept with older men, leading her to believe he was attempting to "groom" her for a relationship.

Anna Ruch told The New York Times that she was unsettled after an encounter with Cuomo at a wedding in 2019 in which he held her head in his hands and asked to kiss her.

Ana Liss, a former aide in his office, told The Wall Street Journal Cuomo would allegedly ask her about who she is dating and kissed her on her hand. ​

Karen Hinton, a former aide to the governor while he was the housing secretary, told The Washington Post Cuomo once allegedly held her in a long embrace that made her feel uncomfortable.

Hinton, Cuomo said, is a longtime "political adversary," alluding to her work with the governor's rival, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, a Republican, became the latest state lawmaker to call for his resignation on Sunday morning.

"Gov. Cuomo says he has no intention of resigning. He and his team would prefer New Yorkers to sit back and wait for the attorney general to conduct her work," said Barclay, who had previously started an impeachment process for Cuomo. "But waiting is no longer a luxury that can be afforded to a governor who has lost our trust. The Cuomo Administration is out of excuses, out of credibility and out of time."

Calls for his resignation, Cuomo said, are rooted in politics.

"I have a news flash for you: There is politics in politics. I have political differences with people," he said.

Cuomo added, "I'm not going to resign because of allegations. The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic."

Cuomo mused that calling for a resignation based on allegations is akin to releasing allegations made against sitting elected officials at the state's ethics commission, calling such an idea "absurd."

A majority of voters, including Democrats, do not want Cuomo to resign, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week, prior to the new wave of allegations.

Cuomo is yet to indicate whether he will continue with plans to run for a fourth term in 2022.

In addition to the harassment accusations, Cuomo is facing a separate firestorm sparked in January for his handling of nursing home and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report released by Attorney General Letitia James's office in January found the state under counted the deaths of nursing home residents and long-term care residents and where those deaths occurred. A report in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times found the Cuomo administration initially did not include a fuller accounting of nursing home deaths in a July report that blamed asymptomatic spread of the virus in the facilities.

The Cuomo administration has since amended the report.

But the governor himelf, despite the head spinning days in Albany, said he would remain focused on the state budget and helping New York's economic recover.

"I'm not going to get distracted because there is too much to do for the people," he said.

Cuomo has retained the backing his Democratic base, including labor union leaders and Black voters.

Hazel Dukes, the top official at the New York chapter of the NAACP, said in the statement released by the New York Democratic Committee that resignation calls now "undermine the duty" of James, the first Black woman to serve as attorney general.

"Cutting her resignation short, particularly based on the most recent stories, which state that they are NOT related to allegations of sexual harassment, does a disservice to everyone involved and the people of our state," Dukes said. "Only a full, fair hearing of the facts will determine whether or not the governor should resign. It should not be a decision made following the beat of a political drum."