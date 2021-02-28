Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday asked state Attorney General Letitia James and New York's chief judge, Janet DiFiore, to appoint an investigator to review sexual harassment allegations leveled against the governor by former aides.

The proposal came moments after James's office called on the governor to issue a referral to appoint an investigator with the ability to issue suboenas.

The move comes after state lawmakers in both parties and anti-sexual harassment advocates had criticized the selection of former Judge Barbara Jones to lead the investigation of claims by Charlotte Bennett, a former aide who told The New York Times in a story Saturday Cuomo had made a series of inappropriate comments to her.

"The Governor's Office wants a review of the sexual harassment claims made against the Governor to be done in a manner beyond reproach," said Beth Garvey, the top counsel to the governor. "We had selected former Federal Judge Barbara Jones, with a stellar record for qualifications and integrity, but we want to avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics."

Instead, James and DiFiore have been asked to appoint the investigator. James holds an independently elected office while DiFiore was appointed to the court by Cuomo.

"Accordingly we have asked the Attorney General of New York State and the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report," Garvey said. "The work product will be solely controlled by that independent lawyer personally selected by the Attorney General and Chief Judge."

Bennett is the second former aide in the last week to come forward with specific allegations against Cuomo. On Wednesday, Lindsey Boylan, a former economic development official and now candidate for Manhattan borough president, said the governor sexually harassed her and gave her an unwanted kiss while in his New York City office. Cuomo has denied those allegations.

Highlighting just how quickly the crisis facing Cuomo is developing, minutes before the statement was released, James released her own statement calling for her office to be given the referral to appoint an investigator with subpoena power.

"There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary," she said.

Cuomo administration officials had defended Jones's qualifications amid the deepening crisis engulfing the governor. A former federal judge, Jones had served as the chairwoman of Response Systems to Adult Sexual Assault Crimes Panel, a body created by Congress to assess how sexual assaults in the military are adjudicated.

But in addition to be named by the governor's office, lawmakers pointed to her ties to Steve Cohen, a longtime advisor to the governor who now serves as the top official at the Empire State Developmen Corp. and was recently brought in to oversee the response to the ongoing controversy surrounding nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones's appointment seemed in trouble almost immediately, with both top legislative leaders, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie calling for James to make the appointment.

On Sunday, 25 Democratic women in the state Assembly called for an independent investigator as well.

"No person accused of sexual harassment should choose who investigates those allegations," the lawmakers said. "We are asking that Governor Cuomo immediately make an official referral to Attorney General Letitia James to appoint an independent investigator."

They added: "And, if their allegations prove credible, the Governor must be held accountable."​