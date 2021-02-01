As the restaurant industry continues to struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers are considering a bill that would extend state liquor licenses for one year at no cost.

The measure, sponsored by Syracuse Sen. Rachel May, comes as restaurants have been forced to either close indefinitely or greatly reduce their staff during the crisis.

“Our restaurants and bars have faced enormous challenges during the pandemic,” May said. “These businesses are cornerstones of our personal and social lives that need help right now. This is one step we can take to help ease some of their burden after nearly a year of intermittent closures and reduced capacities. We must do what we can to help restaurants and bars thrive as we hopefully enter the final stage of the pandemic, and to kickstart a pivotal part of our economy.”

The proposal, introduced last week, is the latest measure meant to aid restaurants and bars during the pandemic. Another bill introduced in January by Sen. James Skoufis is meant to bar wholesale alcohol retailers from charging fees of more than $200.

The winter has brought a different struggle, with indoor dining returning in New York City in two weeks and at limited capacity elsewhere.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced indoor dining would return to New York City at 25% capacity on Feb. 14. Meanwhile, weddings limited to 50% capacity or 150 guests who are given COVID-19 tests prior to attending can be held starting in March.

The New York State Restaurant Association cheered those changes.

"While these are small steps toward reopening the economy, allowing shuttered businesses to welcome back customers is a step in the right direction, nonetheless," said the group's president Melissa Fleischut. "We will keep doing our part to keep our employees and diners safe so we can continue to make progress toward a full reopening as soon as possible.”