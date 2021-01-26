Republicans in the state Senate on Tuesday unveiled a package of measures meant to aid the restaurant industry as it continues to be battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures address a range of issues, from tax costs to layoffs and fees charged by delivery apps as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on both employers and restaurant workers.

The proposals sponsored by Sen. George Borrello would exempt small businesses from unemployment insurance rate increases due to layoffs, block Internet-based food delivery services from charging higher fees than they did prior to March 1 of last year and give businesses a 90-day grace period for penalties owed to government agencies.

The bill would give small businesses more time to pay monthly sales and payroll taxes as well as business property taxes. And it would give restaurants a one-year extension for the renewal of liquor licenses.

Restaurants in New York and throughout the country have struggled during the pandemic amid a sharp downturn in customers as well as restrictions on indoor dining.