The New York State Assembly Republican Conference introduced a package of 15 bills on Thursday, aimed to assist farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Led by Assemblyman Chris Tague, this “Food Insecurity, Farm Resiliency and Rural Poverty Initiative” would make the Nourish NY program permanent, create a meat and dairy processing incentive program, and launch numerous grant programs that would support small family farmers.



“If we have no farms, we have no food, and this proposal will assure that our state has plenty of both in our state for generations to come,” Assemblyman Tague said. “As a former farmer myself, I am hopeful we can pass this legislative package for the sake of our small farmers who have had it harder than ever this year, and for families who have struggled to keep food on the table during hard times.”



The Nourish NY program was originally started by Governor Andrew Cuomo during the height of the pandemic. Upstate farmers were struggling to sell their products, due to decreased demand and processing plant workers getting sick, while downstate food banks were quickly running out of food.



The state provided food banks with $35 million so they could purchase produce, meat and dairy products from New York farms.



The new legislation being proposed would make this purchasing program permanent and cost the state $10 million annually.



“This comprehensive package of legislation is the product of farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs, and members of nonprofit and community organizations coming together to connect the dots between food banks and our agricultural industry to assist farmers who have struggled for decades in our state and bolster our state’s food security by providing families with nutritious food grown here in New York,” Tague said.



There is also a New Farmers Grant program in this legislative package, which would provide grants up to $50,000 to support beginning farmers.



This program was last funded in the 2018-2019. ​



All together the Food Insecurity, Farm Resiliency and Rural Poverty Initiative would cost the state $34.7 million. $19.7 million annually, $15 million in one-time capital and $20 million for dry appropriation during States of Emergency.

