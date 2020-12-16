The Trump Organization must turn over documents related to a property in Westchester County, a state judge ordered on Tuesday.

The development is a victory for the office of Attorney General Letitia James in its investigation of President Donald Trump's business interests.

The investigation revealed earlier this summer in a court filing is reviewing whether the president's family-owned real estate company inflated the value of its property as alleged by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

“Once again, justice and the rule of law prevailed," James said. "We will immediately move to ensure that the Trump Organization complies with the court’s order and submits records related to our investigation. My office's ongoing investigation will continue, as we continue to follow the facts wherever they may lead."

The documents relate to the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, and James' office is also investigating claims made about the value of other Trump-owned properties, including 40 Wall Street in lower Manhattan, the Trump International Hotel and Tower Chicago, and Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

A judge ruled in September the president's son Eric Trump must be deposed as part of the investigation.