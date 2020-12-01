Sen. Daphne Jordan sees some symbolism in her proposal to create a week-long sales tax holiday for struggling restaurants in New York.

"Will it save the customer a lot of money?" she said in an interview on Tuesday. "Maybe not, but it is something that will bring the plight of restaurants to everybody's attention."

She's backing this bill with Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. He says small business owners have adapted to the crisis, but still need support.

"They don't want anybody to get sick, either," Santabarbara said. "They want to build their business. They want to get their clients back. They want to serve their community as they have in the past. They want to keep their community safe and their employees safe."

Small businesses are facing a pandemic reckoning. Battered by the first surge of COVID-19 cases in the fall and the closure of businesses deemed non-essential, unemployment has hit the hospitality industry especially hard.

With more people unemployed or unwilling to get out, that's meant less money being spent at locally owned businesses. COVID cases are increasing once again in a late-year surge that once again threatens small businesses.

"We're all going through a difficult time right now," Santabarbara said. "The economy took several hits during COVID."

So what do small businesses want? For starters they say Albany needs to free up more federal relief money. And Greg Biryla of the National Federation of Independent Businesses says the Legislature needs to reduce unemployment costs that are set to spike next year.

"The utter uncertainty and anxiety of this entire situation," he said, summing up the small business owners' concerns. "Some of it is nobody's fault, some of which has been created by state and federal actions."

The spiking unemployment costs expected next year is also something lawmakers need to contend with as soon as possible, Biryla said.

"They need to be discussing it now and take action immediately because those tax bills for unemployment insurance, those increases, will come sometime in the spring," he said. "They'll be unexpected, it will be hundreds of thousands of dollars."

New York's unemployment rate has spiked during this crisis and remains high statewide at more than 9% in October.