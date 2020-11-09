As Pfizer, Inc. on Monday announced it was close to developing an effective COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an interview with Good Morning America raised renewed concerns surrounding the Trump administration's distribution plan.

Cuomo has previously knocked the plan, which relies on private-sector pharmacy chains like CVS to distribute a vaccine.

"The good news is that the Pfizer tests look good and we'll have a vaccine shortly," Cuomo said in the interview.

"The bad news is that it's about 2 months before Joe Biden takes over and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan. The vaccine plan is very important. It's probably the most ambitious undertaking since COVID began."

At issue is the concern New Yorkers, especially those who live in rural or urban areas, do not have ready access to a pharmacy nearby, Cuomo said. At the same time, the governor is worried the incoming Biden administration would not be able to reverse any problems faced with vaccine distribuion already put in place by President Donald Trump.

"If you don't have a Rite Aide or a CVS, then you're in trouble. That's what happened the first time with COVID," Cuomo said.

"Why do we have such a disparity in the infection rate and the mortality rate in COVID? Because some communities don't have the same access to health care. I'm sure the Biden administration is going to address that. I think his first step saying let's focus on the science, let's depoliticize testing data. Listen to the science is the exact opposite of Trump, but you have 2 months and we can't let this vaccination plan go forward the way the Trump administration is designing it. Biden can't undo it 2 months later. We'll be in the midst of it."