State lawmakers this week introduced a bill designed to protect possessions kept in storage units from being put to auction for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic as customers struggle to pay the unit's rental fees.

The measure was introduced after a wave of storage unit auctions were held in New York during the pandemic.

The bill, proposed by Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblyman Jeff Dinowitz, is meant to be a companion measure to the Tenant Safe Harbor Act, enabling a moratorium on evictions on those who cannot pay their rent during the crisis.

“Many New Yorkers have been hurting for months during COVID-19," Hoylman said. "There’s no clear end in sight to the pandemic and no guarantee of federal and state relief anytime soon. Our Pandemic Self-Storage Act ensures struggling New Yorkers won’t lose their personal possessions located in self storage units by lien sales because they don’t have the money to keep up with storage fees."

New York's unemployment rate has improved in recent weeks, dipping below 10 percent for the first time since April. But joblessness remains a problem in sectors hit especially hard by the pandemic, including in hospitality and tourism.

“During this time of unprecedented upheaval across all aspects of society, nobody should move forward with the seizure and sale of people's personal property," Dinowitz said. "Many New Yorkers are experiencing financial hardship during the pandemic and it may be difficult for them to return to their storage unit to collect their belongings if they can no longer afford the fees. We need to implement a moratorium on liens and sales of these units until after people have been given ample opportunity to get back on their feet."