The NFIB on Thursday is set to release its voting record report, assessing two years' worth of economic and small business issues put before lawmakers in Albany.

The group, which represents small businesses, included measures for small business regulatory reform, expanded labor rights and benefits for farmworkers, an expansion of the prevailing wage and a measure meant to reduce the state's carbon footprint.

The full list can be found here.

Small businesses have been decimated during the economic crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic in New York and across the country. Job losses have been seen in almost every sector of the company, but small to medium-sized businesses faced especially strong headwinds and continue to do so as unemployment in New York was above 15 percent in July.

“Nevermore than at this moment have small business owners in New York needed to know which state representatives are looking out for their future, their employees’ futures, and the economic future of communities across the Empire State,” said Greg Biryla, the group's state director.

“Sales are down, consumer demand is tenuous, and 40 percent of small businesses believe they will go under in seven to twelve months if conditions don't improve. Washington, D.C. has an important role to play, but so does Albany. We are asking every legislator to look at their voting record on key issues, speak with small businesses in their districts, and be their champion when the legislative session resumes this year or next.”

The voting record report being released today, reviewing nine bills voted on by lawmakers over the last two years, is expected to be a facotr in NFIB endorsements this fall.

Of the measures assessed by the group, six have been signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo. One was vetoed and four of the bills are yet to be acted on by Cuomo.

“Legislators in both chambers from both parties demonstrated that while often elusive, bipartisan consensus on commonsense measures can be forged,” Biryla said.

“Democratic Majorities in both houses approved a permanent property tax cap, which has been a longstanding Republican priority in New York State, and several small business regulatory reforms received unanimous or near-unanimous support from lawmakers. Unfortunately, the legislature also passed and enacted new laws that set our small-business climate back by increasing the cost of construction and energy and implementing factory-style employer mandates on New York’s already struggling agriculture industry. The full implementation of these new laws will occur over the coming years, just as we hope to build and sustain a post-COVID recovery in New York."