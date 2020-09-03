New York casinos can re-open next Wednesday with social distancing and filtration guidelines in place, Gov. Andrew Cuomo this morning said.

The casinos must operate at 25 percent capacity and install filtration systems that have been shown to remove coronavirus particles from the air.

Staff and players must wear masks and casinos cannot serve food or drinks on the casino floor. Table games will be permitted as long as there are physical barriers between players.

Additional staff will be required to monitor compliance/traffic and the New York State Gaming Commission will be monitoring operations.

Cuomo also announced in a conference call New York City malls can reopen with a filtration system in place at 50% capacity.

Casino workers had pushed for the last several weeks to reopen as many have remained furloughed since businesses began to close in March.

New York's daily COVID infection rate remains at 0.99% after 88,000 test results in the last day.