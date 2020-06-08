New York's economy continued the nascent push toward a reopening after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered businesses and schools in March and created an historic spike in unemployment.

New York City entered the first stage of re-opening on Monday, with manufacturing and construction jobs returning and retail outlets being able to open for curbside pickup.

The Mid-Hudson Valley region -- Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, Putnam, Ulster, Orange and Dutchess counties -- will enter the second phase of reopening on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.

"The global public health experts advising New York State have reviewed the data and numbers for the Mid-Hudson region and cleared this part of the state to move ahead into Phase II of the reopening on Tuesday, June 9th," Cuomo said in statement on Monday afternoon. "New Yorkers have been smart and disciplined throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, and it is essential for residents and businesses to continue to follow all necessary precautions to ensure the virus does not spread as we advance the Mid-Hudson reopening."

Restrictions in recent days have also eased on religious gatherings, which are now allowed in houses of worship, but capped at 25 percent. Restaurants in phase 2 regions can also serve customers outdoors with social distancing guidelines followed.

Graduations starting June 26 will be allowed, capped at 150 people.

The moves come as COVID deaths and hospitalizations have plunged in New York statewide.

In the last 24 hours, 58,054 COVID tests were conducted in New York. Of those, only 702 people tested positive for the virus.