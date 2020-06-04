Restaurant patrons in some parts of New York will do something today they haven't done in nearly three months.



They will sit down at a table, give their orders to a server and enjoy their meals at the establishment. Restaurants in the seven regions of the state in phase 2 of reopening can start to serve customers outdoors.

What You Need To Know

Outdoor dining will be allowed at restaurants in the seven regions that are now in phase 2 of reopening.



The hospitality industry has been reeling from the aftershocks of the pandemic.



Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul expects outdoor dining will help boost restaurants.

The announcement from the governor's office yesterday was a surprise to many, but something which Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said she's been advocating for awhile.

"This is going to be a real boon to our economy, getting people back to work in this important industry," Hochul said. "It's a huge economic driver for us but also just the psychology of people being able to gather as friends again."



Restaurants were not supposed to be able to open until Phase 3 which is more than a week away for every region in the state. Some people in the restaurant industry said they were surprised about the new rules and weren't prepared to start serving immediately.



Hochul said the partial change of heart by the administration is a win and she won't hear otherwise.



"Now they have the notice," she said. "If they want to open (Thursday) and they're able to fine but if they can't open until the weekend or Monday or even a week from now, they're still ahead of the game."

The lieutenant governor said she has been telling businesses to start getting ready, regardless, and if they had looked at the guidelines for industries that were in Phase 1, they'd have a good idea what they needed to do. She believes the transition should be easy, at least for restaurants that were already serving take-out.



In order to start serving outdoors, restaurant owners most go to ny.gov, read the guidelines and certify that they read and will follow them. Hochul suggested owners show the guidelines to their employees and post them for customers to see as well.