The Erie County Legislature is asking the state to permanently allow take-out alcoholic beverages at restaurants.

The body unanimously passed a resolution Thursday in favor of the extension. The State Liquor Authority issued new guidance in March, allowing establishments to sell drinks to-go, when the governor banned "on-premises" sales of alcoholic beverages and food due to Coronavirus.

The revised guidelines appear to be in effect until June 27 but may be "extended or reduced depending on the circumstances." The state began permitting outdoor dining Thursday in parts of the state already in Phase 2 of reopening, including Erie County.

The resolution's author, Minority Leader Joe Lorigo, C, said continuing to allow take-out drinks will help restaurants that have struggled because of the mandatory closures. Many have found some success with the takeout model though.

"I think people have come to enjoy the ability to get a nice drink with their meal when they're getting food to go," Lorigo said. "I think this just does a little bit more to help these small businesses and restaurants get back open, increase their revenue ability."

The minority leader said there have been no real issues associated with the practice either. The Democratic majority of the county Legislature joined the minority conference in sponsoring the resolution.

"Restaurants are such a vital part of our community and anything we can do to support them I think is so greatly appreciated," Legislator Lisa Chimera said.

The body unanimously sponsored and passed another resolution from Lorigo in support of allowing restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas to safely accommodate more customers.