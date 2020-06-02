A survey released Tuesday by the National Federation of Independent Business found most small businesses in New York found the Paycheck Protection Program financially beneficial during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic shutdown.



The survey found 67 percent of businesses polled by the group considered the program a boost during the downturn as millions of Americans lost their jobs or were furloughed without pay. Billions of dollars in New York in unemployment benefits have been disbursed.

What You Need To Know

Small businesses say they were aided by the PPP.



The pandemic has created record high unemployment.



Some businesses want the loan extended.



Most expect to run out of the loan by July.

The program offers loans to small businesses that can be converted into grants if the money is used within eight weeks for payroll and utility costs.

But the program is also considered far from perfect. The rules and regulations have been criticized for being too confusing and some businesses want extensions on when the loan can be paid back.



The eight-week period for 7 percent of small businesses will end Monday, with 23 percent saying it will end between next Monday and June 14.



About 24 percent of borrowers are still in the early days of receiving their loan, with the eight-week period ending in July.



"Without ability to prepare or plan, tens of thousands of New York small businesses have been shut down since mid-March to support public health and help flatten the curve. While federal programs like the Paycheck Protection Program have been a lifeline, the forgivable nature of these loans will expire soon, leaving small businesses in the lurch,” said Greg Biryla, the group's state director. “Congress needs to act immediately to make PPP loans more flexible and extend their timeline while New York State needs to include as many small businesses as possible in its next phase of reopening. Livelihoods and the economic stability of communities across our state are in jeopardy without continued action from federal and state governments."