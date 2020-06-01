Dentists in New York starting today can begin non-emergency procedures with proper social distancing and other safety guidelines are in place.

State officials announced the move on Sunday afternoon as coronavirus hospitalizations and daily deaths from the virus continue their decline.

Five regions of upstate New York are in the second phase of the reopening and more expected to follow suit this week as restrictions on economic and business activity begin to loosen. New York City is expected to enter the first phase next Monday.

Dentists will still have operate with appropriate care, including proper spacing in waiting rooms and will be required to use personal protective equipment such as masks, save for when patients have to open wide.

The guidelines and guidance can be found here.