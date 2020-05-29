Following days of uncertainty and pleas for clarity, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday afternoon that five regions of the state can move on to Phase 2 of reopening.

The Finger Lakes, Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, North Country and Southern Tier can transition to the second phase of economic restart after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered many industries more than two months ago.

NEW: Cuomo says those 5 upstate regions will now be able to proceed to Phase 2.



Says that the data for reopening has been reviewed by county, regional, sate and global experts and they all say now that these regions can proceed with Phase 2@CapitalTonight — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) May 29, 2020

Cuomo said the data for reopening has been reviewed by county, regional, state, and global experts, and approved.

"A county executive may be very good at what they do, but they are not an expert on viral trnasmission in a global pandemic," Cuomo said. "I wanted to make sure we had the best minds look at the data move we move forward."



New York officials earlier Friday released more details for the second phase, which includes office workers, hair salons, and barbers as well as real estate and in-store retail.

The details are the most specific guidelines so far from the state for Phase 2 for the parts of upstate New York that have seen progress made on declining coronavirus hospitalizations and new cases.

What You Need To Know

Western New York and the Capital Region are not included



Parts of New York City could begin reopening on June 8



The administration will be focusing on hot spots.

The guidance provides for a set of mandatory social distancing measures for offices and hair salons. There are also recommended practices for barber shops and hair salons, such as having customers make appointments.

According to the state's website, "This guidance applies only to hair service businesses including hair salons, barbershops, and other similar hair service businesses. This guidance does not apply to nail salons, tattoo parlors, or any other non-haircutting-related personal care services or activities, including but not limited to: beard trimming, nose hair trimming, facials, manicures/pedicures, makeup application, threading, tweezing, or waxing."

The full hair salon and barbershop guidelines can be found here.

Some businesses are being required to have 50 percent customer capacity and mark out six feet on the floor to guide people.

NEWS: Per @NYGovCuomo, 5 Upstate regions (North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes) will now enter Phase 2 of reopening. pic.twitter.com/TCuhIYzM0G — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) May 29, 2020

Democratic Albany County Executive Dan McCoy in a news conference on Friday morning said he expects the Capital Region will be able to enter the second phase as scheduled on Wednesday.

"I'm not hearing anything from the control room that's going to stop us from opening on June 3," McCoy said.

Phase 1 is in effect for all regions of the state save for New York City, allowing retail curbside pickup, construction and manufacturing to get underway.

Cuomo's announcement during his daily briefing came after confusion that had lasted from Thursday into Friday, and including an overnight executive order that kept in place Phase 1 for all of upstate New York and Long Island.



The delay had frustrated some local elected officials who had expected further information from the state. Regional control groups were told Thursday evening phase one would be extended.

"We must choose logic over lockdowns to maintain the health of our economy and our regions," said Republican Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan. "Regions that met metrics for Phase 2 and businesses that were preparing for a safe reopening should certainly be able to do that."