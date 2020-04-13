A coalition of business groups on Monday unveiled a multi-part proposal to boost small businesses, including restaurants and bars and other venues, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses have been shuttered for nearly a month in New York in order to halt the spread of the virus and thousands of people have either been laid off or furloughed without pay as a result.

The colaition, composed of prominent organizations representing restaurants, real estate, tech firms and chambers of commerce, sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlining the steps to take.

That includes requiring business interuption insurance claims be paid, allow loan forgiveness under the paycheck protection program that is part of the federal CARES Act to stretch to six months, determine whether it is feasible to convert sales tax collection into grants and alleviate the potential burden of rent and mortgage payments.

The groups backing the prposal inclue the Bronx Chamber of Commerce, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, NYC BID Association, New York City Hospitality Alliance, NYS Latino Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Association, New York State Restaurant Association, Queens Chamber of Commerce, Staten Island Chamber of Commerce, Tech:NYC and The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY).